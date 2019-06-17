Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederic Duane Retter. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 248 E South St Winchester , IN 47394 (765)-584-3231 Send Flowers Obituary



Duane loved farming and sold equipment at his Heckley-Sheffer IH Implement dealership in Winchester. He was a member of Antique Tractors of Jay County. His yard sale/garage was always open and he was often seen mowing his lawn with his Cub Cadet. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

Duane is loved by his wife of 65 years, Joan (Thompson) Retter of Portland, IN; his children, Debbie and Mike Brunson of Portland, Steve and Chris Retter of Winchester, and Rhonda and David Evans of Portland; five grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and eight brothers and sisters, Ed (Pat) Retter of Jerseyville, Illinois, Rita (Carroll) Densmore of Winchester, Carolyn (Jim) Rees of Winchester, Nelson Retter of Lynn, Jane (Carroll) Beck of Winter Haven, Florida, Sue (Rev. Jerry) Brumfield of Winchester, Linda (Ed) Haynes of Richmond and Joyce Relly of Richmond; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families in this area.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Ward Retter and Phillip Retter.

Graveside services for Duane will be on Tuesday, May 18, 2019, at New Liberty Cemetery in Lynn, with Dale Bales officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to The Shalom Center, 124 E. Washington St., Winchester, IN 47394.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at Frederic Duane Retter was born February 2, 1936 to Harold and Cordelia (Brouse) Retter, and was reunited with them on Saturday afternoon, June 15, 2019 from heart failure. He had an alert mind, a hearty spirit, and a confident faith to the last.Duane loved farming and sold equipment at his Heckley-Sheffer IH Implement dealership in Winchester. He was a member of Antique Tractors of Jay County. His yard sale/garage was always open and he was often seen mowing his lawn with his Cub Cadet. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.Duane is loved by his wife of 65 years, Joan (Thompson) Retter of Portland, IN; his children, Debbie and Mike Brunson of Portland, Steve and Chris Retter of Winchester, and Rhonda and David Evans of Portland; five grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and eight brothers and sisters, Ed (Pat) Retter of Jerseyville, Illinois, Rita (Carroll) Densmore of Winchester, Carolyn (Jim) Rees of Winchester, Nelson Retter of Lynn, Jane (Carroll) Beck of Winter Haven, Florida, Sue (Rev. Jerry) Brumfield of Winchester, Linda (Ed) Haynes of Richmond and Joyce Relly of Richmond; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families in this area.He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Ward Retter and Phillip Retter.Graveside services for Duane will be on Tuesday, May 18, 2019, at New Liberty Cemetery in Lynn, with Dale Bales officiating.In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to The Shalom Center, 124 E. Washington St., Winchester, IN 47394.Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from June 17 to June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close