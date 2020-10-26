1/
Frederick Lee Curts
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Lee Curts, 69, passed away Friday October 23, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. He was born Aug. 25, 1951 in Muncie, IN son of the late Charles & Margaret Williams Curts.
Fred attended Purdue University and Ball State University. He graduated with a degree in finance from Ball State. He worked in Carpentry and belonged to the Carpentry Union, he also worked at Chevrolet in Muncie before becoming a supervisor at General Motors in Kokomo, IN where he retired from in 2008. Fred enjoyed woodworking, golf, and his grandchildren which where a source of joy and happiness for him.
Survivors include a daughter, Whitney (Nick) Poling of Union City, IN; a brother, Larry Curts of Union City, IN; 5 grandchildren, Deborah, Eli, Ellie, Elliott and Evelyn Poling; several nieces and nephews also.
He was preceded by his parents; wife Deborah Colleen Shores; a brother, Terry Michael Curts and a sister, Carol Ann Dunham.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday November 1, 2020 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services from 2-3 also at the funeral home. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved