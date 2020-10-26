Frederick Lee Curts, 69, passed away Friday October 23, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. He was born Aug. 25, 1951 in Muncie, IN son of the late Charles & Margaret Williams Curts.
Fred attended Purdue University and Ball State University. He graduated with a degree in finance from Ball State. He worked in Carpentry and belonged to the Carpentry Union, he also worked at Chevrolet in Muncie before becoming a supervisor at General Motors in Kokomo, IN where he retired from in 2008. Fred enjoyed woodworking, golf, and his grandchildren which where a source of joy and happiness for him.
Survivors include a daughter, Whitney (Nick) Poling of Union City, IN; a brother, Larry Curts of Union City, IN; 5 grandchildren, Deborah, Eli, Ellie, Elliott and Evelyn Poling; several nieces and nephews also.
He was preceded by his parents; wife Deborah Colleen Shores; a brother, Terry Michael Curts and a sister, Carol Ann Dunham.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday November 1, 2020 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services from 2-3 also at the funeral home. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.
