Fredrick "Fritz" Davis, 68, of Ridgeville, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 1, 1951, in Marion, OH, to John and Helen (Reams) Davis.
Fritz was a veteran of the US Army. He worked at Anchor Hocking in Winchester. He enjoyed woodworking.
Fritz is survived by his wife of 34 years, Marsha (Cantrall) Davis; six children, Fredrick (Sarah) Davis, Jr., Danielle Davis, Joseph (Tonya) Davis, Jonathan Davis, Elizabeth Davis, and Matthew Davis; 18 grandchildren; a special nephew, John Jones and several nieces and nephews.
Fritz was preceded in death by his parents; and 12 brothers and sisters.
There will be no funeral services for Fritz.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.