Gary G. Simmons, 79, of Winchester passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. He was born on February 19, 1940, in Muncie, to James W. and Dortha L. (Delk) Simmons.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary G. Simmons.
Gary graduated from Winchester High School. He retired from OMCO Mould after 30 years. Gary enjoyed fishing, camping, and NASCAR.
Gary is survived by his wife, Judith (Addington) Simmons of Winchester; four children, Teresa Simmons Study, Rodney Simmons of Muncie, Dwayne Simmons of Winchester, and Julie (Brent) Ross of Richmond; three grandchildren, Shayla (Aaron) Whittington, Aaron Burge, and Brody Ross; and two great grandchildren, Jackson and Wyatt Whittington.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Tim Simmons.
A service to celebrate Gary's life will be at 5:00 p.m., on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Angela Smiley officiating.
Friends and family may call from 3-5 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 19, 2019