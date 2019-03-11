Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary G. Simmons. View Sign

Gary G. Simmons, 79, of Winchester passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. He was born on February 19, 1940, in Muncie, to James W. and Dortha L. (Delk) Simmons.

Gary graduated from Winchester High School. He retired from OMCO Mould after 30 years. Gary enjoyed fishing, camping, and NASCAR.

Gary is survived by his wife, Judith (Addington) Simmons of Winchester; four children, Teresa Simmons Study, Rodney Simmons of Muncie, Dwayne Simmons of Winchester, and Julie (Brent) Ross of Richmond; three grandchildren, Shayla (Aaron) Whittington, Aaron Burge, and Brody Ross; and two great grandchildren, Jackson and Wyatt Whittington.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Tim Simmons.

A service to celebrate Gary's life will be at 5:00 p.m., on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Angela Smiley officiating.

Friends and family may call from 3-5 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at Gary G. Simmons, 79, of Winchester passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Reid Hospital in Richmond. He was born on February 19, 1940, in Muncie, to James W. and Dortha L. (Delk) Simmons.Gary graduated from Winchester High School. He retired from OMCO Mould after 30 years. Gary enjoyed fishing, camping, and NASCAR.Gary is survived by his wife, Judith (Addington) Simmons of Winchester; four children, Teresa Simmons Study, Rodney Simmons of Muncie, Dwayne Simmons of Winchester, and Julie (Brent) Ross of Richmond; three grandchildren, Shayla (Aaron) Whittington, Aaron Burge, and Brody Ross; and two great grandchildren, Jackson and Wyatt Whittington.Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Tim Simmons.A service to celebrate Gary's life will be at 5:00 p.m., on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Angela Smiley officiating.Friends and family may call from 3-5 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home.Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com. Funeral Home Walker Funeral Home

248 E South St

Winchester , IN 47394

(765) 584-3231 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close