Gary Lee Huston
1945 - 2020
Gary Lee Huston, 75, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 21, 1945, in Winchester, to Clarence Fay and Beatrice Madonna (Harman) Huston.
Gary was a 1963 graduate of Lee L. Driver High School and attended Ball State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He worked at Red Gold in Geneva retiring in 2008 due to contracting multiple myeloma from his service in Vietnam. He attended the Congregational Christian Church. Gary really enjoyed his family.
Gary is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sheri (Holdeman) Huston; three sons, Shawn (Lissa) Huston of Virginia, Brad (Natalie) Huston of South Carolina, and Kevin (Amber) Huston of North Carolina; grandchildren, Conner and Kayleigh, Ella and Eli, Xavier and Kirianna; a brother, Francis Huston; step siblings, Donna French Thornburg of Florida, Gene French of Tennessee, and Duane French of Montana.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents; a brother Dale Huston; and his step mother, Doris French Huston.
A private family service for Gary will be at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home, with Pastor Rob Butler officiating. Burial will follow at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorials in Gary's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st St STE 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jul. 22 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
