Gary S. Poffenbarger
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary S. Poffenbarger, 85, of Union City, Indiana passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born June 30, 1934 in Union City, Indiana to the late Leland S. & Helen Furby Poffenbarger. He worked for CSX Railroad for 30 yrs. as a signalman; was a member of the Church of Christ in Winchester, IN, he enjoyed fishing, visiting church members, spending time with his family and friends, but most of all delivering R.V.'s with his brother-in-law all over the country.
Gary is survived by his wife of 49 yrs. Wanita (Mock) Poffenbarger; 2 daughters, Amy Poffenbarger-Richmond, IN, Kelly (Jerry) King-Memphis, TN; 2 granddaughters, Amanda Poffenbarger, Allison Poffenbarger; 2 great grandsons, Jackson Wall, Mason Wall; sister-in-law, Janice (Dennis) Sides; 3 brother-in-laws, Norman Mock, Marvin (Bonnie) Mock, Francis (Janice) Mock; nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Bradley Poffenbarger.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday May 23, 2020, 1:30 p.m. in the Union City Cemetery with Robert "Bob" Moorman speaking. No Public calling hours due to Covid-19 Virus. Memorials may be given to Church of Christ in Winchester, Indiana.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from May 20 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Union City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved