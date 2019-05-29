Gene Weimer, 86 beloved husband, devoted father and grandfather passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 10:08 AM at Wayne Healthcare. He was born April 14, 1933 in Union City, Indiana the son of the late Weldon & Maxine (Brierly) Weimer.
Gene was a schoolteacher for 39 years; he also sold Real Estate for Leis Realty; and had worked at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. He graduated from Eastside High School in Union City, Ohio; Ball State University; he attended Greenville Missionary Church; McDonalds Coffee Club; he was an avid golfer and fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Janet (Hime) Weimer of Greenville whom he married June 18, 1955; his son & daughter in law: Trace & Lisa Weimer of Englewood; his daughter: Tammy Weimer of Greenville; grandchildren: Austin Weimer, Nicci & Brad Cherry, Dane Howell; great-grandchildren: Maddox & Carson Cherry; sister: Jane Washler of Greenville; brother in law & sister in law: Eugene & Joan Hime; sisters in law: Phyllis Hime, & Marilyn Leeka; & numerous nieces & nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Wayne Healthcare for the excellent care they received during Gene's stay there.
Services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio with Rev. Gary Oser officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 and 1 hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County.
Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from May 29 to June 6, 2019