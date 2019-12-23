|
|
Gerald W. Davis Sr. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. His wife, Judith A. Davis, his mother Betty Vance of Lynn, IN and his father Don Davis of Union City, IN., preceded him in death.
Gerald is survived by his children; Gerald W. Davis Jr (Rhonda) of Noblesville, IN, William Richard Davis (Angie) of Winchester, IN, Rusty Lee Davis of Carthage, IN, and Tammy Smith (Duane) of FL. One sister, Star Shandy, of FL. Four stepchildren, Jeff McElhaney (Angie) of Lynn IN, Brenda Hill (David), Robin Estep, and Connie Hobbs of Lynn, IN. Gerald has four grandsons, four granddaughters, two great grandsons, several step grandkids, and three nephews, all of whom he was very proud.
Gerald loved to write poems. When he was 14 years old, he entered a song-writing contest and with "Lonely Weekends" and won. Charlie Rich then recorded the song. He was also a reserve of the United States Army. In his free time, Gerald loved being at the baseball field with his sons. He coached little league baseball for many years, and loved watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He and his wife were avid campers. Gerald was also a glass mechanic at Maul Technology in Winchester, IN before he retired. Along with his stepdad, he helped design and build the form and frame for cardboard caskets.
Per Gerald's request, there will be no funeral service. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Winchester, IN, where he will be laid to rest. If you would like to make a contribution in his memorial, please mail checks to Mt. Zion Church 2362 S 225 E Winchester, IN 47394.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 31, 2019