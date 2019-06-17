Glenn Ronald "Ron" Jenkins, 80, passed away Sunday, June 16, at State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville, Ohio. He was born September 19, 1938 to the late Glenn and Dorothy McClellan Jenkins.
Ron was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1954, serving his God Jehovah was the most important thing in his life. Throughout the many years of serving Jehovah God, he was dedicated, loyal, and faithful. He instilled in his children to love Jehovah with their whole heart, mind, and soul.
On June 25, 1966 he married the one and only love of his life, Nadine. Upon marrying Nadine, he became an instant father to two teenagers, a special needs child, and two little girls. He loved them as if they were his own, and loved all of his grandchildren as if they were his own. He always said there were no steps and no halves in the family. Ron and Nadine had one child together, but that made no difference. To Ron, he had not one but six children, he loved them all. Ron was a TV repairman, sold satellite dishes, and was a school bus driver for Mississinawa Valley Schools.
Survivors include three daughters, Tina (Matt) DuBois of Union City, OH, Reberta Royster of Greenville, OH, Brenda (Jim) Laney of Greenville, OH; two sons, Jack Frazee of Union City, OH, Rick Frazee of Greenville, OH; grandchildren, Ron (Cassey) Reier, Brandon (Jessie) Reier, Nate (Casey) Frazee, Zach (Courtney) Frazee, Jesse Frazee, Stacy Pittman, Crystal Wilbur; 17 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded by his parents Glenn and Dorothy, Ruth Jenkins who was his second mom, his wife, Nadine "2001," daughter Sharon Wilbur, and his granddaughter Gabrielle Frazee.
Visitation is 5-8 P.M. Wednesday, June 19, at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Services are 10:00 A.M. Thursday, June 20, 2019 also at the funeral home with burial to follow in the Union City Cemetery. Giving the funeral talk will be David Monroe.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from June 17 to June 25, 2019