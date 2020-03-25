|
Gregory Wade Thayer, 69, of Osgood passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville.
He was born at the Whitlatch Clinic in Milan on November 28, 1950 the son of J. Wade and Mary Kamman Thayer.
He was married to Yolanda Kramer on October 22, 1977 and his wife of 42 years survives. Greg was the proud father of two sons Brian Wade Thayer of Osgood, and Evan Gregory (Layla) Thayer of Rockport; grandchildren Wade, Wyatt, Kendall, and Kramer; one sister Kaye (Steve) Callen of Milan. He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant sister Jane Ann Thayer.
Mr. Thayer was a 1969 graduate of Jac-Cen-Del High School and received his Associates Degree from Vincennes University. He was a 1983 graduate of the Mid-America College of Mortuary Science. Greg began his working career helping his parents with their poultry business in Osgood. He later founded, owned, and operated Kages Inc. of Osgood and was a former Farm Bureau Insurance agent. Greg and Yolanda owned and operated the Thayer Funeral Home in Winchester for 30 years. While in Winchester Greg was a member of Winchester F &AM #56 where had served as Master and secretary. He was also a former member of the Winchester Lions Club, Winchester Rotary Club, and was former president of the Winchester Chamber of Commerce. He had also served as Randolph County Coroner for four years. He and Yolanda retired to Osgood where Greg was a member of the First Baptist Church in Osgood, Osgood F&AM #603, Mizpah Temple of the Ft. Wayne Valley of Scottish Rite, Southeastern Indiana Shrine Club, the Honor Guard of the Sons of the American Legion Post 267 in Osgood, and St. Louis Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council 1461. Greg was an active Republican and never met a stranger. He was also very proud of his collection of antique and classic old cars.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 27th at 2pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Rev. Steve Allen of the First Baptist Church in Osgood officiating. Burial will be in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Batesville. Visitation will be from 12pm until time of services. Memorials may be given to St. Judes, , or the Osgood First Baptist building fund in care of the funeral home. Online condolences available at skfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Apr. 2, 2020