1/
Hallie Michelle Rines
1991 - 2020
Hallie Michelle Rines, 29, of Ridgeville, Indiana passed away Thursday October 22, 2020. She was born September 14, 1991 in Randolph County, Indiana to Chris Carpenter and Kimberly (Swanagan) Slusher. She worked as a QMA and CNA at Above and Beyond in Muncie, Indiana.
She is survived by her husband, Shane Rines; 2 daughters, Macenna Young, Shaylee Jo Rines; parents, Chris Carpenter, mother, Kimberly (Chad) Slusher; brother, Hayden Carpenter; mother-in-law, Janet Rines; grandparents, Ben (Peggy) McKnight, and Bruce (Nedra) Swanagan.
Preceded by children, Melanie Young, Mackinzie Susanna Rines, Travic Lewis Rines; father-in-law, Clyde (Lew) Rines.
Services will be held 7:00 p.m. Tuesday October 27, 2020 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Indiana with Calling from 4:00 - 7:00 Tuesday also at the funeral home. Rev. Jonathan Edwards will be officiating. Burial will be later at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
