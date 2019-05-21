Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Irvin Warren. View Sign Service Information Reichard Funeral Home 400 West Deerfield Road Union City , IN 47390 (765)-964-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold Irvin Warren, 85, passed away Monday May 20, 2019 at his home in Jackson Township, Randolph County, Indiana.

He was born April 10, 1934 to the late Arthur & Vera Odle Warren. Harold was a U.S. Army Veteran serving 2 yrs. as a wheel & track mechanic, was a 1952 Graduate of Jackson Township School, a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Union City, Randolph County Farm Bureau, and spent his life on the family farm working until he retired in 2000 working with his son until his illness.

Harold is survived by his wife of 58 Yrs. Jean Shroyer Warren; daughter, Janet (Scott) Trimble of Muncie, Indiana; son, Jerry (Ruth) Warren of U.C., Indiana; 4 grandsons, Cris Warren, Kollin Warren, Trent Trimble, and Zach Trimble.

He was preceded by his parents; 2 sisters, Joyce (Keith) Stearns (Keith), Betty (Mike) Roush.

Visitation is 4-7 P.M. Thursday May 23, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Indiana. Services are 10:30 A.M. Friday May 24, 2019 also at the funeral home, burial will follow in the Lisbon Cemetery with the Rev. Geoff Grow officiating.

