Harold W. Neff, 92, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Centre in Winchester, IN. He was born January 8, 1927 in Randolph County, IN, to the late Charles and Margaret Brosey Neff. Harold was a farmer and auctioneer for 46 yrs. in Randolph County and did remodeling projects for people. He was a member of the German Baptist Church, a WW2 U.S. Army Veteran, enjoyed country music, old western movies, and playing his harmonica, but most of all he was a proud grandpa loving his grandchildren.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Judy (Vince) Hanson-Amarillo, Texas, Jane (Mark) Miller-Lynn, Indiana; son, Jerry Neff-U.C., Indiana; 2 grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) Miller, Dr. Jama (Adam) Souder; 2 step-grandchildren, Tanya (Jim) Ptacnik, Joshua (Jenny) Hanson; great-grandchildren, Harrison, Memphis, and Merritt; step-grandchildren, Caroline, Shelby, Kendall, Tyler, Elliot, and Dawson.
Harold was preceded by his parents; wife, Phyllis Neff; 3 sisters, Esther Spille, Evelyn Nasby, Ruby Lee; and a brother, Herman Neff.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road, Union City, Indiana with calling from 1:00 p.m. until time of service Friday also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Lisbon Cemetery with Phillip Jones and Michael Wray officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from June 18 to June 27, 2019