1/1
Harry Richard "Dick" Shirk
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Richard "Dick" Shirk, 96, of Union City,  IN passed away Tuesday,  August 18, 2020 at Randolph Nursing Home, Winchester,  IN.
Dick was born Sept. 21, 1923 in Canton OH. He married Jean Worley Shirk Sept 7, 1947. Jean preceded him in death on Feb 25, 2012. Dick was in the Army, a Graduate of Butler University. Dick was pharmacist and owned The Apothecary Shoppe in Union City, IN for most of his career. Retired in 1984. He volunteered at several VA Hospitals in Arizona after retirement from 1984-2005.
Survivors include a son, Martin (Becky) Shirk of Port Richie, FL; grandchildren, Sherry (Craig) Wendel, Richard (Amy) Setser, Trista Shirk, Tareea Shirk, Elisha Shirk; 18 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren. 
He was preceded by his parents; wife, Jean Shirk; daughter, Pam Croyle; grandson, Mike Skiver; and a great granddaughter, Courie Skiver.
Public graveside services are 3:00 PM Friday August 21, 2020 in the Union City Cemetery, Union City, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved