Harry Richard "Dick" Shirk, 96, of Union City, IN passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Randolph Nursing Home, Winchester, IN.
Dick was born Sept. 21, 1923 in Canton OH. He married Jean Worley Shirk Sept 7, 1947. Jean preceded him in death on Feb 25, 2012. Dick was in the Army, a Graduate of Butler University. Dick was pharmacist and owned The Apothecary Shoppe in Union City, IN for most of his career. Retired in 1984. He volunteered at several VA Hospitals in Arizona after retirement from 1984-2005.
Survivors include a son, Martin (Becky) Shirk of Port Richie, FL; grandchildren, Sherry (Craig) Wendel, Richard (Amy) Setser, Trista Shirk, Tareea Shirk, Elisha Shirk; 18 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded by his parents; wife, Jean Shirk; daughter, Pam Croyle; grandson, Mike Skiver; and a great granddaughter, Courie Skiver.
Public graveside services are 3:00 PM Friday August 21, 2020 in the Union City Cemetery, Union City, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com