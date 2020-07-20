Helen M. Dotson, 80, of Union City, Indiana passed away Thursday July 16, 2020 at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, Indiana. Helen was born March 7, 1940 in Union City, Indiana the daughter of the late Lloyd George & Evelyn Powers Moore. Helen worked at the Farmer's State Bank and Old National Bank in the bookkeeping Dept. for 27 Yrs. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School class of 1958, lifetime member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary, loved shopping, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren and family.?Survivors include her husband of 59 Yrs., Jerry P. Dotson; children, Jackie Frantz, Jim (Rhonda) Dotson both of Union City, Indiana, David (Peggy) Dotson of Portland, Indiana; 4 grandchildren, Brian Frantz, Julia Byrd, James Dotson Jr., Ronnie Dotson; 2 great grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; 11 step grandchildren; 8 step great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews also survive.?Preceded by her parents; son-in-law, Norbert Frantz; step great grandchild, Hunter Byers.?Services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. in Union City, Indiana with calling to be Monday July 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Lisbon Cemetery with Rev. Sam Davenport officiating.?In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to New Lisbon Christian Church with envelopes at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.reichardfh.com