Helen (Turner) Macy, 94, of Winchester, IN, passed away June 25, 2020 at the Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Helen was born on March 20, 1926, to Walter and Goldie (Reish) Turner of Union City, IN. She graduated in 1944 from Wayne High School. She worked for General Telephone in Union City. She later retired after twenty years of service at the Randolph County Assessor's Office, the last seven serving as Randolph County's Assessor. She was a member of Jericho Friends Meeting.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Daniel, who died in 1994 from a farm accident, her granddaughter, Emily, in 1979, her sisters, Betty Lieurance and Margaret Day, and her brother, Edwin Turner.

She is survived by her son, Mark Macy, and her daughter, Marla (Macy) Smithson. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Sara Runfolo, Paula Kerr, Andy Smithson, and Kevin Smithson, as well as sixteen great-grandchildren. Her two brothers, Robert Turner (wife Susie) and Raymond Turner (wife Janice) also survive.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home in Winchester with the funeral following at Jericho Friends Cemetery. Jericho Pastor Martin Wells will be officiating.

