Helen Pauline Cates, 91, of Modoc, IN passed away April 8, 2020 at Summers Pointe of Winchester, IN. She was born June 24, 1928 in Randolph County, IN, the daughter of Paul and Idris (Wood) Clevenger.
Pauline retired from Peoples Loan & Trust/Old National Bank after more than 25 years at the Modoc and Lynn branches. She was a past member of the Modoc United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed spending time with her family, working in the yard and gardening.
She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Steve Cates (wife, Jane) of North Canton, OH, Brian Cates (wife, Angela) and Randy Cates (wife, Janet), all of Modoc, IN; eight grandchildren, Marcus Cates (wife, Nicole), Stefanie Cates, Stacy Pickard (husband, Mark), Tyler Cates (wife, Cortney), Logan Cates (wife, Leslie), Natalie Winegardner (husband, Tyler), Garett Cates and Tanner Cates; seven great grandchildren; a brother, Jim Clevenger (wife, Jean Ann); a sister-in-law, Marilu Clevenger; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a loving husband, Rex; and four brothers, Donald, Max, Gordon and Keith Clevenger.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery of Losantville, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. The family would like to extend a special thank you to James Gooden, Shirley Wine, Sandy Overmeyer, and the staff of Summers Point for their outstanding care and services. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 30, 2020