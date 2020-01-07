|
Herbert Basil (Wad) Huffman, 85, of Ridgeville, IN, passed away Monday, January 6th, 2020, peacefully while in the company of family members at I.U. Ball Memorial Hospital, in Muncie, IN.
Herb was born in Stone Station, IN, on July 25, 1934 a son of the late Edith (Alexander) and Merl Huffman. Following graduation he proudly served as an Airman 3rd Class in the United States Air Force. Herb was a hard working man who dedicated over 50 years to the Carpenters Union #1016 before his retirement. He was a member of the Ridgeville American Legion Post #507, Ft. Recovery , Carpenters Union #1016, AmVets, and dedicated 33 years to the Bear Creek Cemetery Board. Herb enjoyed gardening, canning, gambling, fishing, camping, dancing, watching wrestling, western's, car races, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his companion Elaine Ruth, 2 sons; Kevin R. Huffman (wife Tammie), Brian S. Huffman (wife Valerie), 3 daughters; Dawn R. Lankford (husband Doug), Susie Detro (husband Todd), Robin Hutslar (husband Jim), first wife Patricia Ann (Klinck-Huffman) Kreig, 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Herb is preceded in death by his parents, second wife Bonnie Sue (Butler) Huffman, 1 daughter; Susan B. Pierce & her husband Paul, 4 brothers; Gerald & Ernest Huffman both lost in WWII, and Max & Wilbur Huffman, 3 sisters; Agnes Smock, Wanda Orme, and Helen Luellen. Friends are invited to call Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10-2 at MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel.
Funeral services will follow at 2 PM with Pastor Scott Turner officiating. Burial will be held in Bear Creek/ New Dayton Cemetery with The Ridgeville American Legion Post #507 and Randolph County Veterans performing military honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ridgeville American Legion Post #507. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 16, 2020