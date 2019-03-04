Howard Lindley Denney, 97, quietly passed away Sunday March 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 12, 1921 in Darke County, Ohio to the late Jesse & Alta Lindley Denney.
Howard was a graduate of Jackson Indiana High School in 1939, a WW2 Veteran serving with the Marine Corps in the Marshall Islands, was a farmer, a school bus driver for Randolph Eastern School Corporation and an avid motorcycle rider taking several trips to the western states. He enjoyed camping, boating, and spending time with his family and friends. He married Helen Peden on February 27, 1948, they just celebrated their 71st anniversary.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Peden Denney; 3 daughters, Linda (Don) Welch, Sheree (Jerry) Wasson, Marcia J. Denney all of Union City, IN; 9 grandchildren, Jeremy (Leanna) Welch, Lucas (Kirsten) Welch, Kurt (Emily) Denney, Krista Denney, Kody Denney, Tyler Wasson, Shanna Wasson, Jessica (Levi) Boehringer, Ethan (Kellie) Wasson; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren also.
He was preceded by his parents; a son, Alan Denney; and a sister, Evelyn V. Denney.
Visitation is 12 Noon - 2 PM Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Services are 2 PM Friday also at the funeral home with the Pastor Jim Leonard and Pastor John Glenn officiating. Burial will follow in the New Lisbon Cemetery with Military Burial Rites conducted by the Randolph County Honor Guard.
The family would like to send out a special thanks to all of those who helped from State of the Heart Care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Pregnancy Help Center, 811 W. Main St., Winchester, IN with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 12, 2019