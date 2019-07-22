Howard "Gene" Smith, 80, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester, Indiana. He was born June 3, 1939 in Richmond, Indiana to the late Edward & Rhoda Bell Alderson Smith. Gene worked at Sheller-Globe Hardy's Division for 28 yrs., was a member of Union City Eagles #2790 and Greenville Eagles #2177. He enjoyed woodworking, the outdoors, spending time with his grandchildren, and working on his 61 Thunderbird. He was married to his wife of 60 years, Brenda Gail Hall Smith on December 24, 1958.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Gail Hall Smith; children, Jerry (Mary Ann) Smith-New Knoxville, Ohio, Gail Shafer (John Binkley) U.C., Indiana, Jeff Smith-U.C., Indiana, Kevin (Teresa) Smith-U.C., Ohio, Kris (Lisa) Smith-St. Mary's, Ohio, Adam Smiley-U.C., Indiana, Sarah (Matthew) Homan-New Breman, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews also.

Preceded by his parents; great-grandson, Daniel Welch; 6 sisters, Mary Lykins Porter, Joan Parsley, Phyllis DeHaven, Charlotte Evans, Audrey McCray, Naomi Wright Sells; 5 brothers, Raymond Smith, Bill Smith, Jim Smith, Edward Smith, and John Smith.

Visitation will be 1-3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. Services are 3:00 PM Wednesday also at the funeral home with the Rev. Sonny Pettie officiating. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to P.A.W.S. with envelopes at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com. Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 22 to July 30, 2019