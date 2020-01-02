|
|
Hubert Overman Jr. 82, of Union City, Indiana passed away December 29, 2019 at Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester, Indiana. Hubert was born September 6, 1937 to the late Hubert Hap & Josephine Van Gundy Overman. He worked at Del-Mar Triangle Pacific for 30 yrs, loved riding his bike, fishing, and anything outdoors.
Survived by a Sister, Ruby Lawrence-U.C., IN; a nephew, Gerald Lawrence; niece, Betty Jo Mooreland.
Preceded by: Parents, Brother: Robert LeRoy Overman.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Reichard Funeral Home Inc. handled the arrangements.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 14, 2020