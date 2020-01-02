Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Overman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert Overman Jr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert Overman Jr. Obituary
Hubert Overman Jr. 82, of Union City, Indiana passed away December 29, 2019 at Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester, Indiana. Hubert was born September 6, 1937 to the late Hubert Hap & Josephine Van Gundy Overman. He worked at Del-Mar Triangle Pacific for 30 yrs, loved riding his bike, fishing, and anything outdoors.
Survived by a Sister, Ruby Lawrence-U.C., IN; a nephew, Gerald Lawrence; niece, Betty Jo Mooreland.
Preceded by: Parents, Brother: Robert LeRoy Overman.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Reichard Funeral Home Inc. handled the arrangements.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -