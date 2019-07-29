|
|
Iva Janette "Jan" Wright Cline Hawkins passed away July 21, 2019. She was born September 11, 1938, in Sandy Hook, KY to the parents of Ray and Mazzie Wright. She graduated High School in Lynn, IN. Jan moved to Winchester where she was very active in the community and raised her family. She worked at Wick's Pies for several years and then moved to Mrs. Wick's Restaurant as the manager. She was a strong female leader in Randolph County. She served on many committees and Boards, oftentimes being the first female appointed or the only female serving. She received many awards for her accomplishments and commitment to the community, one of which was the ATHENA Award. First United Methodist Church was where she spent many years in charge of the children's stories and children's activities. She also led many church committees, in Winchester and then in LaGrange, IN. She served on three different Library Boards during the expansion of the library building to better accommodate the community. Her name is on 3 plaques for helping with the expansion of those buildings. Jan enjoyed time with her family and friends and was an avid reader. She and her "Cronies" enjoyed many bridge games and going on adventures together. "Playing in the dirt" with her flowers was a favorite past time. She and her longtime friend, Ardie Casperson started the Red Hat, Classy Old Broads, in Winchester. She was also a member of the Red Hats in LaGrange. The day before she fell ill was spent with them and a lifetime friend full of laughs and love. Our family feels blessed to have been able to spend her last few days with her where she was surrounded by love and Nana stories.
After retirement, she and her husband Doug Hawkins moved to LaGrange, IN and spent time at their lake house. There were many family gatherings, especially over the 4th of July that created lifetime memories for her family. Doug and Jan had recently moved to Sun City Center, FL.
Jan is survived by her husband Doug Hawkins Sun City Center FL, her children Jana Cline Burke (Curt Passmore), Chicago, IL, Rhonda Cline Medler( Dr. George), Tampa FL, Melissa Cline Hess ( Mike) Arlington, IN and brother Don Wright (Pepper) Greenville, OH. Doug's children Jennifer Melek (Mike) FL, and Jeff Hawkins (Leesa) FL. Grandchildren Katie, Ryan and Taylor Hawkins.
She will be sadly missed by her 7 granddaughters due to the special bond she had with each one. Haley Burke, Rachel Burke, and Emma Burke, Chicago IL, Morgan Medler Etchison (Clay) and Mackenzie Medler, Tampa FL. Maghen Hess Trinker (Jeff), Richmond TX and Micah Hess, Lexington, KY. One great-grandson Henry Hess Trinker.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her brothers Chuck and Fred Wright, sister Susie Wright and special nephew Chelsea Wright.
Following Jan's wishes, she will be cremated and will have a special celebration of life with her family on her favorite holiday-May Day now referred to as Nana Day.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 29 to Aug. 8, 2019