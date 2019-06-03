Ivan Earl Thornburg, 90, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 5, 1928 in Randolph County, Indiana son of the late Harold & Bertha McGunegill Thornburg. Ivan was a life-long farmer in Randolph County.
Ivan is survived by a daughter, Danielle Renee (Andrew) Sieferman- Brownsburg, Indiana; 2 grandsons, Benjamin Sieferman, Adam M. Sieferman; nieces and nephews also.
He was preceded by his parents; wife, Janet Harry Thornburg "2013;" twin sons, William & Paul Thornburg; a sister, Velma Conklin; and a brother, Carroll Thornburg.
Memorial Services will be held 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Road, Union City, Indiana, the Rev. Eric Knight will conduct services. Visitation is 2 hours prior from 3:00 till 5:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the with envelopes at the Funeral Home. Burial will be later at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from June 3 to June 11, 2019