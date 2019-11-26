|
Jacinda LuRhe (Edwards) Stetler, 28, of Hobe Sound, Florida, and formerly of Ridgeville, Indiana, went to sleep and was awakened in Heaven on the morning of Friday, November 22, 2019, following injuries sustained in an automobile accident.??She was born on November 24, 1990 in Winchester, Indiana, the daughter of Jonathan and LuRhe (Walden) Edwards.??Jacinda graduated with honors from Winchester High School in 2009. She graduated magna cum laude from Ball State University in 2013 with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education with an add-on license in Math and Science. True to Jacinda's adventurous nature and perseverance, she chose as her first teaching assignment to "minister" in an Inner-City School in Indianapolis from 2013 - 2015. Even though it was difficult, she learned so much and her students adored her. In the spring of 2015, she received a call to come back to the very school she had attended in elementary - this was always a dream of hers to teach in her "own" school. Jacinda loved teaching at Deerfield from 2015 - 2018 and once again was loved by her students. She was currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Education and served as the Registrar at Hobe Sound Bible College.??Jacinda had the wedding of her dreams on September 1, 2018 in Indianapolis when she married Paul Stetler. For a year and three months, she and Paul lived Heaven on earth together. Jacinda was cheerful and gentle, she laughed easily and loved deeply. She was loved by all and touched many lives. She loved Jesus unreservedly and her husband with transparent devotion.??She enjoyed traveling and singing with her husband, cooking, organizing, investing in friends, and helping others.??Those left to cherish Jacinda's memory include her loving husband, Paul Stetler II; her parents, Jonathan and LuRhe Edwards of Ridgeville, IN; three brothers, Jesse (Arii) Edwards of Saratoga, IN, Jamin (Heidi) Edwards of Westfield, IN and Joel Edwards of Ridgeville, IN; her grandparents, Rachel Edwards Peters of Ridgeville, IN and Don and Fayerene Walden of Franklin, IN; her father and mother-in-law, Daniel and Joan Stetler of Hobe Sound, FL; her sisters-in-law, Aimee (Chad) Snyder of Loveland, OH, Elisa (Mark) Calderon of Hobe Sound, FL, Julia (Tim) Cole of Anderson, IN, and Sarah Stetler of Hobe Sound, FL; nieces and nephews, Mateo Edwards, Jessie and Haylie Snyder, Clarke and Clay Calderon, and soon to be born, Catherine Jacinda Calderon, named after her beloved aunt, and Maxwell Cole, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.??Waiting to warmly welcome her to Heaven was her grandfather, Wilfred Edwards.??Funeral services will also be held at 10:00 am Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Randolph Friends Church, 6531 N. 300 W. Ridgeville, Indiana, with Rev. Charles Stalker officiating. Burial will be held privately.??Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Randolph Friends Church.??Memorial contributions may be offered to Randolph Friends Church, 5597 W. 700 N., Ridgeville, IN 47380.??Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Sproles Family Funeral Home in New Castle, Indiana, www.sprolesfamilycares.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5, 2019