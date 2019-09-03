|
|
Jack was adored and loved, our Sweet Jack of Hearts, our Indiana Cowboy.
As a very young man, Jack volunteered to serve our country. At sixteen he joined the Maritime Service and sailed on the SS Hubert Howe Bancroft headed to Europe.
The serving heart of that young soldier continued to the end of his life:
You could often find him trussed up in his apron to prepare a meal or make a cake, serving others was his life. Planning reunions and holiday meals, cooking for days. Spiffy clothes – great shirts, boots, slacks, hats, ornate belt buckles, sunglasses, Indian artifacts, old movies.
He taught us to pray, play, swim, hunt and fish. He taught us to laugh, and to cry. He loved games, especially cards. Jack was a dedicated man with morals, scruples, and a sense of right and wrong, he believed in people, he loved life.
Thank you, Jack Merritt, for all you have shared with your loved ones and friends.
You were the best man we have ever known.
Jack was preceded in death by parents: Tommy Merritt and Bessie Smith Merritt and brother, Thomas Merritt.
He left behind his beloved Kathleen Harshman Merritt, of Winchester, Indiana; sister Betty Merritt Greer of Albuquerque, NM; sister Patricia Merritt Hawley of Decatur, In.; half-brother Steven P. Spence and wife, Judy Spence of Union City, Ohio.
Daughter, Jacklyn Gail Gallihugh and spouse, Marty Shapiro of Wolftown, VA; Diana Joy Krystosek and spouse Philip of Wolftown, VA; Tommy Shane Merritt and Terri Mathis of Livermore, Co; Troy Carlton Merritt of Winchester, In.
His grandchildren: Justin Barron Webb, Joshua Griffith Webb, Jacob Merritt Webb, Corey Merritt, Haelee Merritt, Tyler Merritt, Todd Merritt, and Shandee Moore; along with sixteen great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as other loving family members.
A special mention to his awesome card club friends and neighbors at Pine Knoll Apartments in Winchester, Indiana.
He was assisted with his end of life care from a loving, caring Golden Rule staff in Richmond, Indiana, along with Reid Hospice. A special thank you to the staff of Pine Knoll Nursing in Winchester, who were there for the beginning of Jack's illness.
Upon his request, Jack will be cremated with no formal service.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 12, 2019