Jack R. Oswalt, 78, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Brethren Home Retirement Community. He was born June 9, 1941 in Darke County, Ohio to the late Ray & Elsie Minton Oswalt.
Jack worked at B.A.S.F. for 24 yrs. as a Supervisor, farmed and drove a truck for Decker's Meats. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Greenville, Ohio, was a 1959 Graduate of Jackson Ohio High School, Card Club for 40 yrs., enjoyed horse racing and hunting, but loved sporting events at Greenville High School and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jack and Tom Hope enjoyed roasting hogs for many events.
He is survived by his wife of 60 yrs. Janice Collins Oswalt; children, Karla Moore-New Madison, Ohio, Beth (Gary) Cain-Greenville, Tom (Jo) Oswalt-Long Beach, CA; 4 grandchildren, Nathan (Julie) Moore, Matthew Cain, Leslie (Ryan) Crawford, Leah (Ben) Shepherd; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; 2 sisters, Sandy Robison-Woodington, Ohio, Linda (Roger) Prescott-Portland, Indiana.
Preceded by his parents; great granddaughter, Braylon Cain; a sister, Glendora Weiss; and a brother-in-law, Carl Robison.
Visitation is 12 Noon-2:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Brethren Home Retirement Community Chapel. Services are 2:00 PM Saturday also at the Brethren Home Chapel with the Rev. Alan Knoke officiating. Burial will follow in the Teegarden Cemetery, Ansonia, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the State of the Heart Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
