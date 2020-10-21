1/1
Jackie Lee "Jack" Naylor
1942 - 2020
Jackie Lee Naylor (Jack), 78, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Winchester due to complications from Covid-19. He was born February 5, 1942 to the late Keitha (Alyea) and Max Naylor. Jack lived his entire life in Modoc until recently relocating to Winchester.
Jack was a 1962 graduate of Union High School. He served his country in the National Guard during the Vietnam era, and he was the proprietor of Modoc Food Market and Hardware in Modoc for a number of years in the 1970s and 80s before beginning a second career as an agent with Farm Bureau Insurance in Winchester serving hundreds of families in Randolph County.
Jack was a Past Master of Losantville Lodge #674, F. & A.M. in Losantville as well as a longtime member of the Losantville Lions Club. He was an avid gardener, well known for his beautiful landscapes.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara, sons Jeff (Dianna), Chris (Kerri) and Ryan (Yvetta) as well as grandchildren Alex, Katherine, Anna, Drake and Kenneth, sisters Jean Walter (Burmell), Judy Warren (David) and Jerri Orcutt (Tom), as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James Naylor.
Friends may call at Walker Funeral Home in Winchester on Friday, October 23 from 4-6 p.m. Private funeral services for the family will be held immediately afterward with Pastor Mort Radford officiating.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
