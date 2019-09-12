Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tribute Funeral home
1000 Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
(937) 548-1133
Resources
More Obituaries for James Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. "Jim" Perkins Jr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. "Jim" Perkins Jr. Obituary
James A. "Jim" Perkins, Jr., 87 of Gainesville, Virginia, formerly of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville.
He was born on March 11, 1932 in Hamden, Ohio to the late James A. Perkins, Sr. and Geneva (Funk) Perkins.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Rapa) Perkins, whom he married on April 7, 1973; his special friend, Sue (Breymier) Livingston; his brother, Ralph Perkins; and his sister, Clair Perkins.
Jim had a huge heart and was always helping and taking care of others. He was a war-time veteran, who served his country honorably. Jim was a member of the United States Army during the Korean War and served as a corporal. After returning from the war, Jim worked at New Idea in Coldwater, Ohio where he spent 32 years building farm equipment, until his retirement in 1994. Jim was a member of the Greenville Eagles and VFW. His wonderful sense of humor brightened the day of everyone around him and will be truly missed.
Jim is survived by his stepson, Larry Salyer of Troy, Ohio; Sue's children, Brent Livingston and Sheri Livingston, both of Haymarket, Virginia; his sister, Jean Graf of New Hampshire; and his nieces, Baar Graf of New Hampshire, and Joann Graf of Canada.
A celebration of Jim's life will take place at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Tribute Funeral Homes, 1000 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Daniel Berdine officiating. Burial, with full military honors conducted by the Miami County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard, will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio.
Guests may visit with Jim's family at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now