James A. "Jim" Perkins, Jr., 87 of Gainesville, Virginia, formerly of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville.
He was born on March 11, 1932 in Hamden, Ohio to the late James A. Perkins, Sr. and Geneva (Funk) Perkins.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Rapa) Perkins, whom he married on April 7, 1973; his special friend, Sue (Breymier) Livingston; his brother, Ralph Perkins; and his sister, Clair Perkins.
Jim had a huge heart and was always helping and taking care of others. He was a war-time veteran, who served his country honorably. Jim was a member of the United States Army during the Korean War and served as a corporal. After returning from the war, Jim worked at New Idea in Coldwater, Ohio where he spent 32 years building farm equipment, until his retirement in 1994. Jim was a member of the Greenville Eagles and VFW. His wonderful sense of humor brightened the day of everyone around him and will be truly missed.
Jim is survived by his stepson, Larry Salyer of Troy, Ohio; Sue's children, Brent Livingston and Sheri Livingston, both of Haymarket, Virginia; his sister, Jean Graf of New Hampshire; and his nieces, Baar Graf of New Hampshire, and Joann Graf of Canada.
A celebration of Jim's life will take place at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Tribute Funeral Homes, 1000 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio with Pastor Daniel Berdine officiating. Burial, with full military honors conducted by the Miami County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard, will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio.
Guests may visit with Jim's family at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 24, 2019