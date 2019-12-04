Home

POWERED BY

Services
Genda Funeral Home
608 N Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 659-3356
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Deerfield United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Deerfield United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Lake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James B. Lake


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James B. Lake Obituary
James B. Lake, 94 of Deerfield, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Wesley Manor in Frankfort. He was born in Winchester, August 22,1925, to Bruce and Juanita (Green) Lake.
He was a 1943 graduate of Saratoga High School and Muncie Skilled Trades in 1950. In 1990 after 47 years of employment, he retired from Overmyer Mould Corporation as a patternmaker and supervisor of the pattern department. He enjoyed traveling especially to the Holy land, Egypt, Scotland and England. Jim was an active member of Deerfield United Methodist Church and Winchester Masonic Lodge #56 F. & A.M. Jim was a Past Master of the Lodge and was often called on by other Lodges to do degree work. Jim was a 32nd Degree member of Fort Wayne Valley Scottish Rite and York Rite, Order of Knights Templar. Jim spent many years participating in the Chess Club and Winchester Golf Club. He was a past member of Winchester First United Methodist Church where he held many positions and was lay member of the annual conference for at least ten years. When his boys were young, he helped with Cub Scouts, little league, United Methodist Youth Fellowship (UMYF), and Winchester Marching Show Band.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 71 years, Doris Arlene (Polei) Lake; three sons, Stephen (wife Linda) of Joliet, Ill., Mark (wife Deanna) of Winchester, and Reverend Philip (wife Deborah) of Frankfort; seven grandchildren, Nathanael Lake (wife Tyronda) of Killeen, Texas, Kacey Lake of Winchester, Nina (Katie) Lake of Muncie, Robert Lake of Frankfort, Jennifer Hyer (husband Jason) of Columbus, Kelly Salas (husband Joe) of Valparaiso, and Tenley Denton (husband Tracy) of Bringhurst; and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Clyde, Samuel and Carl.
A celebration of life and Masonic Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7th, at Deerfield United Methodist Church with Rev. Philip Lake and Pastor Robert Brown officiating. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Deerfield United Methodist Church or Shrine Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort, with online condolences directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -