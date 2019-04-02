Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James David Garringer. View Sign

James David Garringer, age 71, passed away peacefully at home on March 26, 2019 after a long battle with Cancer and Heart Disease. Born August 19, 1947 in Portland, IN, James was the eldest of five children to James A. and Carrol O. (nee Warren) Garringer. He was a native of Saratoga, IN and a 1965 graduate of Driver High School, in Winchester, IN.

James was a Vietnam Veteran who honorably served and retired after 28 years in the US Air Force. He then worked in Civil Service for the US Marine Corps in Okinawa, Japan for 8 years before coming back to the states to continue his military services at Headquarters Marine Corps in Quantico, VA. His pride and patriotism was overwhelming, as he dedicated over 38 years of his life to military and federal government service.

His discipline and patriotism never left him. James accepted a position as the Director of The Journey Home near his hometown in Winchester, IN. The Journey Home is a transitional home that gives aide to Veterans, helping to end homelessness, and provide assistance to those who served our country. James was extremely proud of his 3 years serving as Director, where he was able to help veterans and give back to his fellow brethren. Due to medical issues, this was to be his final assignment.

During his extensive career he was called to duty and toured 33 countries and all 50 of the United States.

Preceded in death by his father, James A. Garringer and one grandchild; James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Victoria Garringer originally from the Province of Samar, Philippines; daughters, Carita Forgie (Dave) of Wilmington, DE, Vicki Liles (Jeff) of Beavercreek, OH, Suzette Witt (Dalton) of Gainesville, FL; son, Vitor Abreu (Heather) of Cincinnati, OH; his mother, Carrol O. Garringer; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 4 siblings.

Words of Remembrance will be 10:45 am with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning PROMPTLY at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 7 Sharpley Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Church of God, 107 E. Main Street, Saratoga, IN 47382. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to The Journey Home, 325 S. Oak Street, Winchester, IN 47394.

