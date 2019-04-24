Guest Book View Sign Service Information Alavon Direct Cremation Service 731 Beville Rd. South Daytona , FL 32119 (386)-322-2510 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Mario's Restaurant Ormond Beach , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James David Klem, a.k.a. Gino Bellino passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Jim was born in Union City on August 20, 1936 and graduated in 1954 from Union City East Side High School. He attended college in Wilmington, Ohio, later completing a degree in psychology from Daytona State College. He was best known for his love of music and family. His music abilities started at a young age with the saxophone and continued throughout his life. Gino's show group, Gino Bellino and the Real Thing was an institution in the 70's and 80's in the Daytona Beach area and around the country. He was an avid reader, golfer, and story teller, with friends wherever he went.

He was proceeded in death by parents John and Parepa Klem, siblings Harry, Jack, Richard O'dell and John, Mary, Bernard, Paul Klem, in-laws Mel and Hazel Rana, brother in-law Kenny Rana. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Malia Klem; daughters Jeanine Klem-Thomas (Phil) of Orlando, FL, Tolli Klem-Macalik (Frank) of Arlington, TX, Jamie Klem-Wendell (Glenn), Fort Worth, TX, grandchildren Malia, Kyle, Josh, Leigh, Ashley, Chris, A brother Errol Klem (Patricia) of Winchester.

A celebration of life will be held at Mario's Restaurant in Ormond Beach, FL, Saturday, May 18 from 1-3 pm.

Memorials may be made to a . James David Klem, a.k.a. Gino Bellino passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home in Daytona Beach, Florida.Jim was born in Union City on August 20, 1936 and graduated in 1954 from Union City East Side High School. He attended college in Wilmington, Ohio, later completing a degree in psychology from Daytona State College. He was best known for his love of music and family. His music abilities started at a young age with the saxophone and continued throughout his life. Gino's show group, Gino Bellino and the Real Thing was an institution in the 70's and 80's in the Daytona Beach area and around the country. He was an avid reader, golfer, and story teller, with friends wherever he went.He was proceeded in death by parents John and Parepa Klem, siblings Harry, Jack, Richard O'dell and John, Mary, Bernard, Paul Klem, in-laws Mel and Hazel Rana, brother in-law Kenny Rana. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Malia Klem; daughters Jeanine Klem-Thomas (Phil) of Orlando, FL, Tolli Klem-Macalik (Frank) of Arlington, TX, Jamie Klem-Wendell (Glenn), Fort Worth, TX, grandchildren Malia, Kyle, Josh, Leigh, Ashley, Chris, A brother Errol Klem (Patricia) of Winchester.A celebration of life will be held at Mario's Restaurant in Ormond Beach, FL, Saturday, May 18 from 1-3 pm.Memorials may be made to a . Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Winchester News-Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations