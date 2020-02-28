|
|
James Ellis McCormick, 54, of Winchester, IN passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 14, 1965 the son of James Merl and Elwanda (Hines) McCormick.
James had worked as a welder at Applegate in Saratoga. He enjoyed working on cars, going fishing, playing horseshoes and was quite the artist. In his young years, many remember when he played little league baseball and pitched a 90mph pitch. After school he went to Florida and worked.
He leaves to cherish his memory his father; a son, Aaron McCormick; two sisters, Susanna McCormick and Dalenna Rice (husband, Ray); two brothers, Michael McCormick and Robert McCormick; two aunts, Diana McCormick and Judy Nunley; one uncle, Dennis McCormick; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elwanda McCormick; grandparents, George and Flossy Hines, James and Pauline McCormick; an uncle Steve McCormick; and a great nephew, Weston Nealis.
There will be a gathering to share and remember on March 1, 2020 at the Huntsville Community Building, in Huntsville, IN. If you have any memories of James, please come and join us. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wilson Shook Funeral Home, 2048 N. 1000 W. Parker City, IN 47368. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 5, 2020