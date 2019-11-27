|
|
Carpenter, James K., 78, of Washington, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side.
Beloved husband of Sharon (Meek) Carpenter for 57 years; loving father of Teresa (Bryon) Ware, Robert (Norma) Carpenter, and Christopher (Edith) Carpenter; proud grandfather of Jessica (Justin) McConnell, Caitlin Carpenter, Casey Carpenter, Zachary Carpenter, Erik (Rachel) Carpenter, Emma Carpenter, Jason Ware, Alexys Carpenter, and the late Megan Ware; caring brother of Mick (Karen) Carpenter, Kent (Debbie) Carpenter, and Kurt (Tanya) Carpenter.
James was born on June 10, 1941 in Muncie, Indiana to the late John and Velva Carpenter. He was a member of Christian Bible Fellowship, Washington.
Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Monday, December 2, 2019 10AM-12PM, where a funeral service will be held on 12PM. Entombment to follow in Woodruff Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carpenter family to be used for a family memorial, at Woodruff Memorial Park. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 2019