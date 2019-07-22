Home

James P. "Jim" Alexander


1941 - 2019
James P. "Jim" Alexander Obituary
James P. (Jim) Alexander, 77, passed away on July 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He was born November 6, 1941, in Ridgeville, Indiana, the son of Paul and June (Maxwell) Alexander. He has resided in Winchester the past four years after living his entire life in Ridgeville.
Jim began his working years at Gulley Ford in Winchester, in 1959, immediately after high school graduation. He later worked as an electrician, sold automotive electrical test equipment and eventually owned and operated Richmond Battery in Richmond, Indiana and retired from there after 23 years.
Jim was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and reloading ammunition and was a member of the Farmland Conservation Club.
He will be loved and remembered by his wife, Sheila. They would have celebrated 57 years of marriage in August. Also, his children Mishelle Jolene (Greg) Mock of Winchester; Michael James (Amy) Alexander of Fargo, ND; and Jarrod Ray (Annette) Alexander of Portland, IN. His grandchildren, Brandon (Nicole) Mock of Winchester; Taylor (Sara) Mock of Pendleton, IN; Cole Alexander (fiancée Rachel Marsh) of Minneapolis, MN; Mitchell Alexander of Terre Haute, IN. Jim has two great-grandsons that he enjoyed immensely, Maddox Mock of Winchester and Beckham Mock, Pendleton. Jim is also survived by a sister, Carolyn Evans of Union City, IN.
Following Jim's wishes, he will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Randolph County, 133 N. Meridian Street, Winchester, IN 47394 or The Hospice Group, 9320 Priority Way, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
A special note of thanks goes to his Hospice Team: Kathy, Tammy, Ciara, Brian and Julia!
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from July 22 to July 30, 2019
