James Robert "Bob" Harmeson, 92, Fishers, IN, formerly Union City, IN passed away Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019 at Hamilton Trace of Fishers, IN. He was born August 15, 1927 in Randolph County, IN the son of Bevon and Mary (Gunther) Harmeson. He was a 1945 graduate of Wayne Township High School.
Bob retired as a foreman, in 1985 after more than 20 years with the Union City Body Company. He was a member of Harrisville Congregational Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Frances Catherine Harmeson; a son, Jim Harmeson (wife, Luan); a daughter, Sherron Lee Horstman; a brother, Richard Harmeson; six grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Martha Dean Koger.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Union City Cemetery of Union City, IN. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Chapel of Union City, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
