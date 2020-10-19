1/
James Thurl Fraze Jr.
1942 - 2020
James Thurl Fraze, Jr., 78, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Randolph County Nursing Home in Winchester. He was born on January 11, 1942, in Winchester, Indiana. He graduated from Ward Jackson High School in 1960 and Indiana Business College in 1963.
James served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966 with an Honorable Discharge. Before farming full-time, he worked at Shellar Globe.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thurl Fraze and his mother Martha Fraze.
James is survived by his brother, Dwight (Jan) Fraze; nephew, Michael Fraze, niece Michelle Laging, and their families.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 and a public graveside service at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, at Reitenour Cemetery, in Ridgeville with Rev. Melissa Kleinschmidt officiating. The family kindly request that all guests wear masks and socially distance at all times.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
