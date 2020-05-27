Janet Lucile Thokey Blackmore, age 95, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Highline Care Community in Denver, Colorado after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage. Both her son and daughter were present with her during her brief illness.
Janet was born February 23, 1925 in Union City, Indiana to the late William F. and Goldie Davis Thokey. She lived in Union City until 2012, when she was 87 years old, and relocated to Denver, Colorado.
Throughout her life she was active at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and in later life at Wesley Methodist Church. At First Christian she was in the Church Choir, an Elder, an organist, a Sunday School teacher, and a Circle Member. For several years she worked at the Union City Public Library. In the community she was active in Cecilian Club, Sweet Adeline's, ADO Sorority, Bible Study Fellowship and Art classes.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles Marvin Blackmore who passed away in 2011. They were married on September 19, 1947. She had one brother, James Thokey, also deceased. She is survived by her daughter, Jennie Blackmore of Denver, Colorado; her son and daughter in law, Thom and Beth Blackmore of Brookfield, Wisconsin; her three granddaughters, Kelli, Alison and Carly Blackmore of Madison/Fitchburg, Wisconsin; two nieces and three nephews of Columbia, Missouri, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas; and one cousin, Jim Davis of Union City.
Due to the Covid virus, a private service was held by Reichard Funeral Home Saturday, May 23rd, 2020 at the Union City Cemetery, where Janet was buried beside her husband, Charles. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the Summer or when restrictions are lifted to allow people to gather and remember our Mother. An announcement of date and time will be made on Facebook as well as through Wesley Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
