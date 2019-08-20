Home

Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Janet West


1966 - 2019
Janet West Obituary
Janet West, 53, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 6, 1966, in Connersville, IN, to William and Patricia (Steele) Pollitt.
Janet attended Randolph Southern High School. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting and doing puzzles.
Janet is survived by two children, Mary Jane (Clayton) Blair of Danville, IN and William West of Winchester; a granddaughter, Kay Blair; four siblings, Dorothy (John) Thomas, Tom (Mary) Pollitt, Dennis Pollitt, and Jason (Lisa) Pollitt; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, her twin Judy Smith and Susan Bushong; and three brothers, Joel Pollitt, William Pollitt, and Timothy Pollitt.
There will be no public funeral services.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019
