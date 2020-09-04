Janice E. Smith passed away on March, 30, 2020.



A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday September 13th from 2pm-5pm at Farmland Friends Church with a eulogy being given at 4pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests attendees bring nonperishable food items to be donated to the Farmland Friends Food Pantry.



Janice was born on February 7, 1950, to Max and Betty Miller. She was a lifelong resident of Randolph County. She graduated from Randolph Southern High School in 1968 and also graduated from Indiana Business School. She was a member of the Farmland Friends Church, and volunteered at the Farmland Friends Food Pantry and was on the Farmland Friends Hospitality Committee. Janice mowed yards for decades at Indian Trail Lake, collected dolls and John Deer tractors. She enjoyed watching her 1950 John Deere "A" in the parades, but most of all enjoyed watching her grandson, Owen, in all of his sporting events.?

Janice is survived by her husband Herschel Smith; her son, Todd (Dawn) Smith; grandson, Owen Smith; a sister, Linda (Bob) McFarland; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.??She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, David Miller.??The family held a private burial due to regulations in place at that time.

