Service Information Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service 229 S Rangeline Road Anderson , IN 46015 (765)-643-7474

Janice Noreen (Leaver) Royer, 82, of Anderson, went to be with the Lord and reunited with her husband on May 15, 2019 at Community Hospital of Anderson.



She was born July 18, 1936 in Union City, the daughter of Russell and Evelyn (Longwith) Leaver.



Janice was a member of Chesterfield Christian Church, enjoyed traveling with her husband, loved spending time with her family and reminiscing through photo albums.



Survivors include her three children, Danny W. (Tammy) Royer, Brenda (Jim) Baldwin, and Dianna (Tony) Atwell; six grandchildren, Sarah Royer, Danny R. Royer, Chelsea Baldwin, Jimmy (Olivia) Baldwin, Anthony Atwell, and Abby (Jacob) Graham; eight great grandchildren; brother, David (Jody) Leaver, sister, Marjorie (Gene) Flory; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny J. Royer, her parents and two brothers, James and Larry Leaver.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Chesterfield Christian Church with Pastor Ned Clark officiating. Burial will follow at East Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the church.



Memorial contributions may be given to Chesterfield Christian Church.



