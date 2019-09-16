Home

Thomas Memorial Chapel
108 E Sherman St
Lynn, IN 47355
(765) 874-2406
Janis Maxine Arthur


1961 - 2019
Janis Maxine Arthur Obituary
Janis Maxine Arthur, 58, was called home on September 10, 2019 at Community Hospital of Anderson, IN She was born on February 28, 1961 to Franklin and Joyce (Gossett) Arthur. 
Janis was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents (Don and Ruby Gossett of Summitville, IN) and (Glenn and Wanda Arthur of Spartanburg,IN). 
Janis attended Randolph Southern School Corporation in Lynn, IN. and was a former member of Job's Daughters in Union City, IN. 
Janis will be missed by her sister, Jody (Arthur) Davidson of Anderson, IN., two nephews -Jonathon Magnusson, his 3 children and Harley Davidson of Anderson, and his children - Harley Jr., and Oliver.  Six nieces - Kristin (Jesse) Moore of Illinois and her 3 children, Michelle Kochersberger of New Castle and her children - Shaelee, Shayne, and Cayne; Dianna Davidson and her Children - Trenton, Aaliyah, and Faith. Erin Davidson and her children- Sophia, Nevaeh, and Ryker; JoNell Davidson, and Stephanie Davidson all of Anderson, IN. An Uncle, Joe (Debra) Gossett of Kokomo, IN and many cousins! 
Also, a special mention to the wonderful Staff, Clients, and friends of Residential CRF and Carter-Isaac Center
A service to celebrate Janis's life will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN. Burial will follow in Spartanburg Cemetery. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 12:00 p.m. to service time on Friday, at the funeral home. Online memorials may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24, 2019
