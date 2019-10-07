Home

Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Jaxton Malik Boles


2019 - 2019
Jaxton Malik Boles Obituary
Jaxton Malik Boles, 2 months old, of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born on July 15, 2019, in Winchester, to Jeremy Boles and Amber Kelly.
Jaxton was such a good baby.
Jaxton is survived by his parents, Jeremy Boles and Amber Kelly of Winchester; his brothers and sisters, Jaylin Boles, Jasmine Boles, Jace Boles, and Jayda Boles; his grandparents, Dennis Kelly of Winchester, Sandy Kelly of Winchester; Terrie (George) Young of Michigan, and Dale Boles of Michigan; great grandmother, Barb Mills of Winchester; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A service to celebrate Jaxton's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Nault officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Walker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15, 2019
