|
|
Jean J. Humpolak, 97, passed away Friday January 24, 2020 at St. Vincent's of Randolph County Hospital. Jean was born March 17, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Peter & Teresa Tinge Voss. She worked at Westinghouse in Union City, Indiana. Jean enjoyed Knitting, Reading, Cross Word Puzzles, and telling Jokes.
Survivors include children, Nancy Humpolak-Winchester, Indiana, Andrew Humpolak- Union City, Ohio; grandchildren, Tyra Johnson, Mark Johnson, Dallas (Megan) Humpolak, Travis Humpolak; 5 Great Grandchildren; Brother, Peter Voss- Florida.
Preceded by: Parents, Husband Andy Humpolak "2008," Grandson: Scott Johnson, Brother: John Voss, Sister: Wilma Ruzicka.
Services will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Reichard Funeral Home Inc. in Union City, Indiana with calling from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Saratoga Cemetery with the Rev. Peter Voss officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice with envelopes at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Jan. 24 to Feb. 4, 2020