Jennifer Ellen Halley, 68, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Fort Wayne. She was born in Winchester, Indiana to the late Leon and Phyllis Halley. Jennifer worked as an administrator and educator all over the world.
Jennifer graduated in 1969 from Winchester Community High School. She attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana and graduated in 1973 with a degree in special education. Jennifer also received her master's degree in education from Indiana University.
Her first teaching job was at Morton Elementary School in Winchester. She later moved to Indianapolis to teach at IPS 41. Jennifer taught there for 10 years. During this time, Jennifer was not only dedicated to the classroom but also to Special Olympics. She served as Director for the State of Indiana Special Olympics.
Jennifer had a passion for adventure. Her teaching career took her overseas to Europe and the Middle East to work for the Department of Defense, Dependent Services (DODDS.) While in Europe, she served in the capacity of a special education teacher in Germany and later as a curriculum director for Europe. She transferred to Bahrain where she was the Assistant Principal for the U.S. Military school. In 1999, Jennifer was awarded the DODDS Assistant Principal of the Year.
To be closer to family, Jennifer returned to US soil in 2005. She accepted the position as principal at a military elementary school in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Her greatest pride and sense of accomplishment was being selected to lead the design and development of Fort Campbell's new elementary school, Barsanti Elementary. She served as principal when the school opened. In 2008, Jennifer was awarded the DODDS Principal of the Year.
Upon retirement, Jennifer moved to Fort Wayne to be near her beloved nephews. Here, she made many new friends. She was an active member of the Appleseed Quilters Guild and Covenant United Methodist Church. Jennifer was a loyal IU basketball fan as well as a Notre Dame football season ticket holder.
She is survived by her brothers, Philip Halley of Atlanta, Georgia and Jeffrey (Susan) Halley of Fort Wayne; nephews Artem Halley and Andrei Halley. Private services will be held, and burial will take place at Lisbon Cemetery of Union City, Indiana. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Covenant United Methodist Church and Special Olympics. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com.
Published in Winchester News-Gazette from May 6 to May 14, 2020.