Jerry Dotson, 85, of Union City, Indiana passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at IU Heath in Muncie, Indiana. Jerry was born December 31, 1934 in Union City, OH the son of the late Edwin & Margaret Fifer Dotson.
He married the love of his life, Helen Moore Dotson on April 7, 1961. Helen preceded him in deathon July 16, 2020. Jerry work at Sheller Globe (Hardy Division) in Union City for 39 years. He also worked at Bourser's Barn for many years. He was a graduate of East Side High School in Union City, OH. He wasa member of the Union City Elks Lodge. He was a volleyball refereeand baseballumpire for many years.He loved attending his grandkids sporting events and spending time with his family.
Survivors include children Jackie Frantz, Jim (Rhonda) Dotson both of Union City, Indiana. David (Peggy)Dotson of Portland, Indiana. 4 grandchildren, Brian Frantz, Julia ( John) Byrd, James Dotson, Jr and Ronnie Dotson. 5 step grandchildren; 11 step grandchildren; 8 step great-great grandchildren; nieces andnephews also survive. Preceded by him was his parents;brothers and sister-in laws; Claude (Betty) Dotson and Edwin Jr (Patricia) Dotson; son-in-law Norbert Frantz; step great grandchild, Hunter Byers.
Public Graveside services are 2:00 PM Wednesday August 5, 2020 at the New Lisbon Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com