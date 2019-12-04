|
Jessie A. Covington, 73, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester. She was born on February 12, 1946, in Winchester, to John and Nell (White) Jarrett.
Jessie graduated from Lee Driver High School. She retired as a custodian at Monroe Central School Corporation. She enjoyed spending time outside and spending time with her grandchildren.
Jessie is survived by her two sons, Jarrett (April) Covington of Oklahoma, and Garry Patterson of Farmland; a brother, James Jarrett of Winchester; two sisters, Judy McKee of Selma and Jeanne Hudson of Winchester; and three grandchildren, Zackary, Katie, Cora, and Isaac.
Jessie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James B. Covington; and three brothers, Johnny Jarrett, Jerry Jarrett, and Joseph Jarrett.
A service to celebrate Jessie's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery in Muncie.
Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Friday, at the funeral home.
