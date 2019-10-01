|
Jesus "Jesse" A Vasquez, 77 of Union City, Ohio passed away on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 8:10 PM at State of the Heart Care Center, Greenville, Ohio. He was born December 24, 1941 in La Feria, Texas the son of the late David G. & Manuela A. (Anzazdua) Vasquez. He served in the National Guard and was a truck driver.
He was a member of the American Legion, Union City; the Eagles of Union City. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; his son: Rolando L. Vasquez; brothers: Cosme Silva, Frank Silva, Rey A. Vasquez, Juan A. Vasquez, Ramon A. Vasquez.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Dolia (Loya) Vasquez of Union City; his children: Angie (Jack) Jackson of North Carolina, Jesse (Paula) Vasquez Jr. of North Carolina, Melinda (Rick) Reynolds of Union City, Velma Pecha (Fiancé Bill Gahret) of Union City, & Delma (Greg) Brumbaugh, Union City; his grandchildren: Nickie (Dave) Bush, Christi (David) Weaver, Desmond & Kaylee Jackson, Kyle, Tony, & Jordan Vasquez, Raymond & Sarah Grenke, Ryan, Josh, & Maci Reynolds, Morgan Pecha, Austin & Kaiden Stewart; 10 great grandchildren; his sisters: Eva Sink of Texas, & Leonore Michaels of Texas; his brothers: David Vasquez Jr., Danny Vasquez, & Lupe Vasquez all of Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Union City Country Club 787 Wasson Road, Union City, Ohio. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Union City.
Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 10, 2019