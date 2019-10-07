|
Formerly of UNION CITY, OH - Jimmie Lewis Riley, 80, passed away Sunday October 6, 2019 at the Rest Haven in Greenville, OH. He was born May 31, 1939 in Morehead, KY son of the late John and Minnie Brown Riley.
Jimmie was a self employed painter and loved deer hunting and fishing.
Survivors include children, David (Mickey) Riley of U.C., OH, Christine Riley of Greenwood, IN, Debbie Riley, and Randy Riley both of U.C., OH; former spouse, Lois Riley of U.C., OH; 15 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Albertson of U.C., OH.
Visitation is 4-6 PM Thursday October 10, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Private services will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.
Published in the Winchester News-Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15, 2019