Jo Ann Roberts
1930 - 2020
Jo Ann Roberts, 89 of Winchester, passed away at her home on June 1, 2020. She was born on December 24, 1930, the second of six children to Beatrice (Sites) Ellison and Clarence Ellison. Jo Ann was married to James D. Roberts for 47 years, before he preceded her in death.
Jo Ann attended East Side School in Union City, OH and worked at G.C. Murphy for 19 years. Her passions included spending time with loved ones, traveling, and cooking. She had an indomitable spirit, a penchant for adventure, a wicked sense of humor, and she will be greatly missed.
Jo Ann was a loving sister to, Joe (Elsie) Ellison, Mary Lou (Ralph) Stewart, Martha Jane (Danny) Stover, John (Debbie) Ellison, and Tom Ellison. She was a proud and loving mother to Sandra (Scot) Thompson, Janice (Joe) Taylor, Nancy Roberts, Jack Roberts, and Mike (Kris) Roberts. She was a grandmother to 18, great grandmother to 21, and great great grandmother to 5. She was a surrogate mom and grandma to countless others.
A celebration of life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, June, 5, 2020 at the Winchester Church of Christ, 886 E SE Greenville Ave, Winchester, IN 47394, with Bob Moorman officiating.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.

Published in Winchester News-Gazette from Jun. 3 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
