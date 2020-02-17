|
John M. Gray, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Parker Health Care in Parker City, IN. He was born on July 26, 1931, in Winchester, to Elmer H. and Bessie Evangeline (Kabel) Gray.
John graduated from Lincoln High School. He retired from Overmyer Corp in Winchester and owned and operated Gray's Grille. He enjoyed working on Jig Saw Puzzles.
John is survived by his son, Gary (Susan) Gray of Winchester; his daughter, Johnna L. (Dan) Healy of Ansonia, OH; his first wife, Janet Lasley Heaston of New Castle; step children, Cheryl Huston of Greenville, OH, Terry Huston of Greenville, OH, and Dan (Robin) Huston of Muncie, IN; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sons, Nick Gray and Chris Gray; his second wife, Nancy (Byrum) Gray; his third wife, Joan (Garbig) Gray; and a grandson, Gilbert Lawson.
A service to celebrate John's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester, with Pastor Steve Conner officiating. ? Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thinks to IU Hospice and Parker Health Care.
The family would like to give a special thinks to IU Hospice and Parker Health Care.
